Barbara A. "Barb" Madore, 80, of Greensburg, formerly of Connellsville, passed away Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at St. Anne Home, Greensburg.
Barb was born April 1, 1939, in Uniontown, one of three daughters of the late George E. and Anna Washock Honisek of Connellsville.
She graduated from Connellsville High School, Class of 1956. She then graduated from Duquesne University School of Pharmacy in 1960. She was a member of the Lambda Kappa Sigma pharmacy sorority as well. She was the accountant/bookkeeper and co-owner of Honisek Tool Co., Inc. of Connellsville for 36 years. She was a parishioner of St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church of Connellsville. Barb served on the Hospital Club committee for Highlands Hospital for many years. She was also a member of the Christian Mothers of St. John's Parish.
She is survived by her son, Eric Madore and his wife Dawn of Greensburg; and grandson, Dalton Kirkwood of Homer City. She also has two sisters, Patricia Mistick (Bob) of Pittsburgh and Jean Paxinos (Mike) of Connellsville. She also is survived by her dearest friend, Mary Shubert of Connellsville; a nephew; and several nieces.
As per Barb's wishes, there will be no public viewing. Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Thursday in St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church, Connellsville, with the Rev. Paul Lisik as celebrant. All arrangements are under the direction of the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville.
