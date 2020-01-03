Home

Vito C Martucci Funeral Home
123 S 1St St
Connellsville, PA 15425
(724) 628-9033
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Vito C Martucci Funeral Home
123 S 1St St
Connellsville, PA 15425
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vito C Martucci Funeral Home
123 S 1St St
Connellsville, PA 15425
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Vito C Martucci Funeral Home
123 S 1St St
Connellsville, PA 15425
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Vito C Martucci Funeral Home
123 S 1St St
Connellsville, PA 15425
Interment
Following Services
Mt. Nebo Cemetery
Champion, PA
Barbara E. Lewis

Barbara E. Lewis Obituary

Barbara E. Lewis, 59, of Champion, passed away Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, in Excela Health Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant.

She was born Oct. 9, 1960, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late James and Norma (Johnson) Swope.

Barbara enjoyed spending time with her husband, children, and grandchildren and was known to everyone as "Nonnie." Barbara was an amazing woman who loved everyone.

Barbara is survived by her husband of 41 years, Robert William Lewis Sr.; a son, Robert William Lewis Jr.; daughters, Tiffany Lynne Fike and husband Todd of Normalville, and Sabrina Nicole Zitney and husband Mark of Mill Run; grandchildren, Kurt Johnson, Kyle Johnson, Aden Johnson, Bret Barko, Kaden Stobert, and Bella Jean Stobert; and brothers and sisters, Dale Swope and wife Linda of North Carolina, Terry Russell Swope of Mill Run, Barron Scott Swope Sr. and wife Larna of Normalville, Sue McCormick of Connellsville, Wendy Fogle and husband Greg of Friendsville, Md., and James Thomas Swope of Colorado.

Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday and 10-11 a.m. Monday, the hour of service, in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033, with Pastor James Upton officiating.

Interment will follow in Mt. Nebo Cemetery, Champion.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, PA 15425, to defray funeral costs.

To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com.

