Barbara I. King, 72, of Connellsville, died Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in UPMC Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh.

She was born Nov. 18, 1946, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Grant and Margaret Shaw Geary.

Barbara greatly enjoyed her family and friends, and especially her times spent at the beach.

She is survived by her children, Thomas W. Nickelson and his wife Penny of Connellsville, Tammy Wettgen and her husband Brian of Connellsville, and Brandy King and his wife Angie of Connellsville; a stepson, Larry Dale King and his wife Peggy of Acme; her grandchildren, Mallory Napolillo and her husband Nick, Tommi Nickelson , Arik Nickelson, Aaron Nickelson, Matthew Onusko Jr., Maggie Onusko, Cameron King, Kendal King, Christian King, Jamie King, and Emma King; two great-grandchildren, Kellin and Quinten Berger, and "one on the way," Luci Napolillo; one sister, Gleneda White and her husband Arden of White; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Larry Dale King; and a sister, Laverne Geary.

Friends will be received from 4-8 p.m. Friday and 2-8 p.m. Saturday in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, where services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, with the Rev. Tim Beatty officiating.

Interment will follow in the Eutsey Cemetery.

