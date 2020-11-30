1/
Barbara J. Ambrosini
Barbara Jane Ambrosini, 75, of Connellsville, died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.

She was born Oct. 22, 1945, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Rachel Dolan Matthews.

Barb was a graduate of Connellsville High School. She was employed for 39 years at the former Gallatin, Integra and National City banks as manager and later as an assistant vice president.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Connellsville.

She is survived by two daughters, Bridgette Bishop and her husband Tim of Connellsville and Ashley Ambrosini; one granddaughter, Baileigh Bishop; her granddog, Charlie; one brother, Charles Matthews and his wife Patty of Connellsville; and one sister, Darlene Nicklow of Georgia.

In addition to her mother, she was predeceased by her husband, Anthony James Ambrosini in 2003; and a brother, Clarence Matthews Jr.

Family and close friends are invited from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, the hour of service, to the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, with the Rev. Will Hough officiating.

Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville.

Those attending will be asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Daily Courier on Nov. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brooks Funeral Home Inc
111 East Green St
Connellsville, PA 15425
7246281430
