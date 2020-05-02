Barbara J. Murphy, 76, of Dunbar Township, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020.She was born Jan. 9, 1944, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late William and Mary L. (Long) Green.Barbara was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church. She enjoyed cooking and baking.Barbara is survived by her husband of 59 years, John Murphy Sr.; three sons, Robert Murphy and wife Robin, John Murphy Jr., and William G. Murphy Sr. and wife Connie; two daughters, Barbara J. Sumey and husband Kevin, and Angel L. Nicholson and fiance Josh Porterfield, all of Dunbar; eight grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.In addition to her parents, Barbara was predeceased by two brothers and one sister.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no public viewing or visitation.Private services are being held in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033.To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Courier on May 2, 2020.