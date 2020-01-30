|
Barbara L. (Blasco) Manarczyk, 78, of Everson, died early Wednesday morning, Jan. 29, 2020, at Excela Health Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant, surrounded by the love of her children.
She was born May 27, 1941, in Everson, the daughter of the late John and Helen F. Sknerski Blasco.
Barbara was a longtime and faithful member of the Partner Parish of St. Joseph R.C. Church, Everson. She was a member of the bell choir of the church for numerous years.
Barb was a graduate of Scottdale High School, Class of 1959. She was employed by Laughrey Insurance Co. of Scottdale as a secretary for a number of years.
She was a member of the Polish American Club Auxiliary, Everson. She was known for her amazing homemade pierogis and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.
Barb worked for many years as a housekeeper at the St. Joseph parish house.
She was a loving mother, grandmother and sister to her family.
Barb is gone from our lives but will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved her: her loving and devoted children, Anita King and Jeff of Mt. Pleasant, Diane Pieszak and husband Brant of Mt. Pleasant, and Robert Manarczyk, with whom she resided; her six grandchildren, Stephen Hernley of Las Vegas, Joshua Hernley of Mt. Pleasant, Kristina Fuller and husband Randy of Mt. Pleasant, and Dylan, Nathan and Lucas Pieszak, all of Mt. Pleasant; her two great-grandchildren, Rowen and Lilly Fuller of Mt. Pleasant; her sister, Kathleen Neubert of Everson; and her sister-in-law, Renee Blasco of Scottdale.
In addition to her parents, Barb was preceded in death by her husband of 31 years, Joseph A. Manarczyk (Oct. 8, 1998); and her brother, Bernard Blasco (Feb. 28, 2016).
Family and friends are cordially invited from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday to the Frank Kapr Funeral Home, Inc., 417 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale. Prayers of Transfer will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home, with her funeral Mass to follow in the Partner Parish of St. Joseph R.C. Church, Everson, with Fr. Michael Sikon, as Celebrant.
Committal services and interment will follow in St. Joseph Parish Cemetery, Everson.
The funeral home doors will be locked between visiting hours.
The members of St. Joseph Rosary Society will recite the Rosary at 1:45 p.m. Friday, and a parish wake service will be held at 7:45 p.m. Friday, both in the funeral home.
