Barry Dale Hensel, 56, of Charlotte, Mich., passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019. He was born July 19, 1962, in Connellsville, the son of Edgar and Maxine (Soisson) Hensel. Barry lived the majority of his life in Michigan but never forgot where he came from and never stopped rooting for his favorite team, the Pittsburgh Steelers. To say that he will be greatly missed does not begin to describe the loss felt by his friends and family. Barry's personality was larger than life, and he always made those around him laugh with one-liners, comebacks, and running gags. But he was much more than a jokester. Barry cared deeply for those around him. He always had questions for you because he truly wanted to know how you were doing and if he could help. If he could help, he would do anything, from lending a hand to lending his truck. Barry would even give you the shirt off his back, just as long, of course, as it was not his Steelers shirt. Barry is survived by his siblings, Cheryl (James) Margeson of Charlotte, Mich., Deborah A. Hensel of Charlotte, Mich., Kevin (Betty Horner) Hensel of Connellsville, and Todd (Maryann) Hensel of Connellsville; nieces and nephews, Mary Margeson, Jennifer (Brad) Stanke, Wesley (Kristin) Margeson, Steven (Angel) Hensel, Nicholas (Kaitlin) Hensel, and Timothy (fiancée Lauren Urie) Hensel; special friends, Julie Horner and Kenadie Horner; several great-nieces and great-nephews; and aunt, Virginia "Jeannie" Northrup. He was preceded in death by his parents. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Burkhead-Green-Kilgo Funeral Home, Charlotte, Mich. Graveside services will take place at the Green Ridge Memorial Park, Connellsville. Those who desire may make contributions in Barry's honor to the or the . To view Barry's obituary online, or to leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.burkhead-greenfuneralhome.com.