Barry Gene Soliday, 79, of Connellsville, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 10, 2020, at WVU Ruby Memorial Hospital.He was born Dec. 29, 1940, in Connellsville, a son of the late Ralph and Katherine (Oglevee) Soliday.He graduated from Connellsville Area High School in the Class of 1959. He worked at Anchor Hocking as a machinist for more than 35 years until his retirement. Barry was a founding member of the Connellsville Rod and Gun Club and was a member of the Ruffsdale Rod and Gun Club and South Connellsville Rod and Gun Club, where he would enjoy trap shooting. He was an avid shooter and enjoyed hunting and fishing.Barry is survived by his loving wife, Norma Sue (Firestone) Soliday; stepchildren, Dr. Paul Means Jr. (Beth), Becky Leonard (John); and Melissa Beucher; 12 stepgrandchildren; 10 stepgreat-grandchildren; brother, Charles Soliday (Kathy); niece, Lisa Soliday; and nephew, Scott Soliday.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by nephews, Charlie Soliday and Timmy Soliday; and his stepson in-law, Greg Beucher Sr.Funeral arrangements are under the care and supervision of the Paul G. Fink Funeral Home, Inc., 418 N. Pittsburgh St., Connellsville, PA 15425.In following with Barry's wishes, there will be no public viewing or services held.Interment will be held privately with the immediate family only at Mt. Nebo Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Connellsville Area High School clay target team, c/o Kenny Brooks Jr., P.O. Box 507, Connellsville, PA 15425.If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website: www.paulgfinkfuneralhome.com.

Published in Daily Courier on May 12, 2020.
