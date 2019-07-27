Home

Paul G Fink Funeral Home Inc
418 N Pittsburgh St
Connellsville, PA 15425
(724) 628-1872
Beatrice A. Babura

Beatrice A. Babura Obituary

Beatrice A. (Taylor) Babura, 96, of South Connellsville, passed away peacefully to be with the Lord on Sunday July 7, 2019, at Highlands Hospital.

She was born March 18, 1923, in Carlton, Nottingham, England, the daughter of the late James H. and Beatrice (Daykin) Taylor.

She attended school in Carlton, and afterwards, she worked in the Office of Boots Cash Chemists. During World War II, she was a volunteer in the Woman's Land Army. After the war, she returned to Boots until she married and came to the United States in 1946. After receiving her high school diploma, she continued on to become an L.P.N., working for a short time at Mt. Pleasant Hospital, and then later at Connellsville State General Hospital before retiring in 1983 with seven years of service.

Beatrice was a member of St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, Connellsville.

Beatrice is survived by her daughters, Diane J. Riley of Alliance, Ohio, and Linda M. Keller and husband Eric of Beaver Falls; son, David J. Babura of South Connellsville; two granddaughters, Amy M. Saus and husband Jerry of Alliance, Ohio, and Rebecca M. Clarkson and husband Matt of Dawson; grandson, Franklin Keller; great-grandson, Lane Paul Clarkson; two sisters, Barbara Marshall of Carlton, Nottingham, England, and Vera M. Lowton of Telford, Shrewsberry, England; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Francis J. Babura.

Funeral arrangements are under the care and supervision of the Paul G. Fink Funeral Home, Inc., 418 N. Pittsburgh St., Connellsville.

In following with Beatrice's wishes, there will be no public visitation held.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, Connellsville, with the Rev. Fr. Robert Lubic as Celebrant.

Inurnment will follow at St. John Roman Catholic Cemetery, Connellsville.

If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website at www.paulgfinkfuneralhome.com.

Share memories or express condolences below.
