|
Beatrice E. Kiliany Whalen, 80, of Connellsville, died unexpectedly early Tuesday morning, Jan. 14, 2020, in Uniontown Hospital.
She was born Sept. 5, 1939, in Scottdale, a daughter of the late Albert Sr. and Julia E. Ohotnicky Kiliany, who died Aug. 17, 1957, and Sept. 13, 1983, respectively.
Beatrice was a devout Catholic who loved her church. She was a longtime member of Immaculate Conception R. C. Church, Connellsville, the Christian Mothers and the Central Association of the Miraculous Medal. Beatrice was a former member of the Partner Parish of St. John the Baptist R.C. Church, Scottdale, in her early years.
Beatrice is gone from our lives but will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved her: her loving and devoted children, Kathleen M. Gearing and husband Joseph of Latrobe, John J. Whalen III of Las Vegas, Steven J. Whalen of Connellsville, Michael A. Whalen of Raleigh, N.C., Eric T. Whalen and wife Kimberly of Jeannette, Laine C. Whalen-Chang and husband Peter of Burke, Va., David P. Whalen of Connellsville, and Melanie R. Rua and husband Michael of Smithfield; her 19 grandchildren; her 10 great-grandchildren; her siblings, Joseph Kiliany and wife Mildred of Ashland, Ohio, Juliana Dalansky of Scottdale, and Richard Kiliany and wife Rosemary of Scottdale.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Margaret Kiliany; brothers, Robert, Raymond, Albert and John Kiliany; and grandson, David M. Whalen.
Family and friends are cordially invited from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday to the Frank Kapr Funeral Home, Inc., 417 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale. A parish wake service will be held at 7:45 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. Prayers of Transfer will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home, with her funeral Mass to follow at 10 a.m. in the Partner Parish of St. John the Baptist R.C. Church, Scottdale, with the Rev. Elmer Alforque as Celebrant.
Committal services and interment will follow in St. John Parish Cemetery.
The funeral home doors will be locked between visitation hours.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry, send online condolences, send flowers, or to obtain directions, please visit www.kapr.com.