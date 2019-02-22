Benedetta Spicola Mutnansky, 94, of Connellsville, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, in the UPMC Magee Hospital, Pittsburgh.

She was born Nov. 1, 1924, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Salvatore and Lucy Spotto Spicola.

She was a graduate of Connellsville High School with the Class of 1942. Benedetta was a member of and baptized in St. Rita's R.C Church, Connellsville, in her early years and later became a member of the former Holy Trinity R.C. Church. She was currently a member of Connellsville Partner Parish St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church. She was a member of the Connellsville Sons of Italy Ladies Lodge. She liked to watch the Home Shopping Network and QVC.

Benedetta will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by her loving daughter, Mary Ann Kunkle and sonin law Lee of Greensburg; her wonderful grandsons, Joshua and Samuel Kunkle, both of Greensburg; her brother, Charles Spicola and wife Theresa of Connellsville; her sister, Rosemarie Linney; and several loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Benedetta was predeceased by her husband, Joseph W. Mutnansky, on May 8, 2008; her brother, Samuel Spicola; and her sister-in-law, Julia Spicola.

Family and friends will be received from 5-8 p.m. Friday in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, 724-628-1430, where Prayers of Transition will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. John The Evangelist R.C. Church, Connellsville, with the Rev. Robert Lubic as celebrant.

A committal service and interment will follow in the Holy Trinity Cemetery, Connellsville Township.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to St. John's R.C. Church, 116 S. Second St., Connellsville PA 15425 or West Crawford Elementary School, 215 Falls Ave., Connellsville, PA 15425, in memory of Benedetta Mutnansky.

