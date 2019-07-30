Home

Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home
28 Connellsville St
Dunbar, PA 15431
(724) 277-8514
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home
28 Connellsville St
Dunbar, PA 15431
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home
28 Connellsville St
Dunbar, PA 15431
Service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home
28 Connellsville St
Dunbar, PA 15431
Bennett L. Roebuck Sr.


1962 - 2019
Bennett L. Roebuck Sr. Obituary

Bennett "Benny" Lee Roebuck Sr., 57, of Dunbar, died Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Uniontown Hospital.

He was born June 22, 1962, in Connellsville, son of Helen Roebuck.

He graduated from Connellsville Area High School in 1980.

He was a self-employed carpenter. He loved hunting and fishing and horseback riding.

Surviving are his mother; wife, Sharon Liston Roebuck; children, Bennett Lee Roebuck Jr., Matthew (Katy) Roebuck, Holly Roebuck and fiance Robert Jones; grandchildren, Zander Jones, Keeley Jones, and Jason Roebuck; brothers and sister, Richard (Dianna) Roebuck, Scott Roebuck, Brandi Johnson, Eric Bowser, and Joe (Kathy) Lopes; several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

He was predeceased by a nephew, Richard Roebuck Jr.

Friends will be received from 6-9 p.m. Tuesday and 1-9 p.m. Wednesday in Burhans Crouse Funeral Home, 28 Connellsville St., Dunbar.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home, with Pastor Lee Maley and Pastor Richard Kelley officiating.

Interment will follow in Roebuck Cemetery.

