Bernard Joseph "Bernie" Wolfe, 93, of Rocky Mount, N.C., originally of Connellsville, passed away peacefully on Aug. 27, 2020, at Brekenridge Assisted Living Facility, N.C.

He was born on May 4, 1927, in Connellsville, a son of the late John and Mary (Brozdowski) Wolfe.

Bernie proudly served his country as sergeant in the U.S. Army Air Forces during World War II.

After his military service, he graduated from Connellsville High School and a local business school.

He was a member of the former Holy Trinity R.C. Church, Connellsville and Immaculate Conception R.C. Church, Connellsville.

On May 15, 1954, Bernie married his beloved wife, Katherine "Kay" Keno.

He was employed through Anchor Hocking Cap Plant as a manager for almost 40 years of service until his retirement in 1994.

Bernie enjoyed traveling with Kay and visiting his family; golf in the mountains and Florida; going to church, and until his last day, you could find him working on his word search puzzles.

He was a member of Holy Name Society and St. Vincent de Paul Society.

He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.

Bernie is survived by his son, John and wife Peggy (Zentkovich) of Rocky Mount, N.C.; daughter, Mary Kay Wolfe of Pittsburgh; granddaughters, Katrina (Katybeth) and husband Erik of Florida, Kristina Weaver, husband Jacob and great-granddaughter Lily Marie of North Carolina and also several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Katherine "Kay" (Keno) Wolfe; brothers, Thomas, Edward, Theodore, Frank, John, Carl, and Dan; sisters, Stella Yaniello, Mary Ann Mehallick, Louis Sodies, and Veronica Tomaro.

Family and friends will be received in the PAUL G. FINK FUNERAL HOME, INC. 418 N. Pittsburgh St., Connellsville, PA 15425 on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. when Prayers of Transfer will be held.

A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church, Connellsville, at 1 p.m. with Fr. Julius Caponpongan as celebrant.

Committal will follow at St. Stephen Byzantine Cemetery, Dunbar Township.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his name to St. Vincent de Paul Society or Nash UNC Hospice in Rocky Mount, N.C.

If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website at www.paulgfinkfuneralhome.com.