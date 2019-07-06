Bernard "Bernie" R. Pagen, 93, of Dunbar, died June 30, 2019, at home.

Bernie was born May 19, 1926, in Dunbar, son of Andrew and Stella Golembiewski Pagen.

He worked at Anchor Hocking Glass for 48 years.

He served in the United States Army during World War II. He loved to observe and feed the wildlife.

Bernie will be missed by his daughter, Lori McShane; three grandchildren, Dr. Adam (DiAndra) McShane, Megan McShane, and Brent McShane; great-granddaughter, Klara Lynn McShane, whom he loved dearly; several nieces and nephews; and furry friend, Duke.

He was predeceased by his wife Sylvia in 2011; brothers, Andrew, Chester, Theodore, Donald and Edward Sr.; and sister, Irene.

He was the last member of his immediate family.

Per his request, no services will be held. A celebration of his life is being planned.

The family would like to send thanks to Amedisys of Scottdale and Charlie Crouse at Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home, 28 Connellsville St., Dunbar.