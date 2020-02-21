|
Bertha B. Clark, 66, of Connellsville, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.
Born Oct. 3, 1953, in Laurel Fork, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Russell Johnson and Thelma (Washington) Johnson Adkins.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Oscar H. Clark; three sisters; and two brothers.
Surviving are her daughter, Angela D. Clark and husband Jody of Uniontown; son, Sean R. Clark of Connellsville; stepson, Stephen H. Clark and wife Valeta of Nokomis, Fla.; six grandchildren, Brian Clark, Bradley Clark, Samantha Clark, Seth Clark, Calvin Clark, and Caelin Clark; three great-grandchildren; five brothers, Arnold Johnson of Campbell's Creek, W.Va., John Robert Johnson of Plainfield, Ill., Clarence Johnson of Dixie, W.Va., Herbert Johnson of Nitro, W.Va., and Charles Johnson of Midland, Va.; two sisters, Faye Ramsey of Dixie, W.Va., and Sue Jones of Carol Stream, Ill.; an abundance of nieces and nephews; and her companion, Ron "Babe" Marciante.
Mrs. Clark was retired from Sensus Metering of Uniontown. She was Baptist by faith.
Family and friends will be received from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. Friday in the Paul G. Fink Funeral Home, Inc., 418 N. Pittsburgh St., Connellsville. Additional visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, the hour of service, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating.
Interment will follow at Green Ridge Memorial Park, Connellsville.
The family would like to send its sincere thanks to Fayette EMS, Highlands Hospital ED, STAT MedEvac, Dr. Pat and the nurses of UPMC Presbyterian CICU 3F, and Dr. Mary Beth Krafty for their kindness and sympathy during this difficult time.
If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website: www.paulgfinkfuneralhome.com.