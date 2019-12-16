|
Bertha Louise Connor Nicholson, 94, of Dunbar, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at her home while surrounded by her loving family. As she was taking her last breath on earth, she was taking her first breath in heaven.
She was born April 6, 1925, in Pentress, W.Va., a daughter of the late William and Ethel Olsen Connor. Bertha was a member of the Dunbar Baptist Church.
Bertha was the best wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great great grandmother, and sister in the world, and she will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by her loving family: her children, Janet Mickey and husband Pastor Robert Mickey of North Royalton, Ohio; Pastor William E. "Ed" Nicholson and wife Janet; Linda Kooser and husband John; Carol Ansell and husband Frank; and Jeffrey Nicholson and wife Jackie, all of Dunbar; her grandchildren, Robert Jr. of Kenya, Africa; Robin and Lori, both of North Royalton, Ohio; Hollie of Medina, Ohio; Matthew of Lawrenceville; Rebecca of Massachusetts; Joel of Waynesburg; Rachael of New Hampshire; Jason of Massachusetts; John Eric of West Leisenring; Berthany of Dunbar; Brian and Lisa, both of Connellsville; Dawn of Flatwoods; and Jeffrey of Connellsville; her 51 great grandchildren; her five great great grandchildren; her brothers, John Connor and Albert Connor, both of West Virginia; and her sister, Judy Thomas and husband Harry of Morgantown, W.Va.
In addition to her parents, Bertha was predeceased by her husband, Hobert E. Nicholson on Dec. 11, 2008; her son-in-law, Earl Thomas; her grandchild, Katie Lynn Kooser; her twin great grandchildren, Matthew and Noah; her sister, Betty Moore; and her brothers, Earl and William Connor.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Eicher's Family Home for all of the kindness shown to Bertha during her stay and especially for the kindness shown during Bertha's home going.
Family and friends will be received from 2-9 p.m. Tuesday and 12-2 p.m. Wednesday, the hour of a funeral service in the Brooks Funeral Home Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville (724-628-1430) with Pastor Robert Wrachford officiating. A committal service and interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville.
To leave a message or send condolences please visit our website at www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.