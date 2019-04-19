Berton Paul Krumanacker, 93, a longtime resident of Connellsville, passed away peacefully Wednesday afternoon, April 18, 2019, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Paul was born July 11, 1925, in Connellsville, a son of the late Burton and Margaret (Sandusky) Krumanacker.

Paul was a graduate of Connellsville High School, Class of 1944. He retired from Westinghouse Electric, Youngwood, as an electrical technician. He served in the U.S. Army Signal Corp. in the WWII European Theatre in the South Pacific as a staff sergeant. He was a charter member of Central Fellowship Church. He also was a member of the Coke Center Radio Club and the Circus Model Builders. Paul's favorite hobby was building his miniature circus. He also enjoyed his weekly breakfast with his fellow radio club members.

When Paul was a young man, he was a member of the New Haven Band, and later, the Molinaro Band, where he played the trumpet.

Paul is survived by his son, Donald Krumanacker and wife Shirley of Connellsville; and a daughter, Debbe Provance of Pittsburgh; grandchildren, David Krumanacker, Scott Krumanacker and wife Lori, Tim Krumanacker, Debra M. Cook, and David Cook and wife Faith; eight great-grandchildren; and step-daughters, Deb Miner and husband Donnie of Apollo, Kathleen Basinger and husband Buddy of Alverton, and Michele Wilkins and husband Greg of Capon Bridge, W.Va.

In addition to his parents, Paul was predeceased by his first wife, Jennie (Glover) Krumanacker; a son, David Krumanacker; and his second wife, Helen (Kesler) Krumanacker.

Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday and 9:30-10 a.m. Saturday, the hour of service, in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033, with Pastor Michael Martin officiating.

Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park.

Full military rites will be accorded by members of the Connellsville Veterans Commission at the cemetery.

To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com.