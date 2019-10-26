Home

Kirila Funeral Home Inc
258 Poland Ave
Struthers, OH 44471
(330) 750-1321
Beryldene M. Wilcox

Beryldene M. Wilcox Obituary

In loving memory of our mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Beryldene M. Wilcox, 96, who passed away early Tuesday morning.

She was born on Dec. 8, 1922, in Mill Run, daughter of the late Cleveland and Mary (Urith) Gallentine.

For 25 years, she worked at J.C. Penney and belonged to the Indian Church of God and attended the Evangel Baptist Church. Along with her friend Jean, Beryldene was a member of the Amaranth, Eastern Star, and the White Shrine.

Beryldene is survived by her son, Billy R. Wilcox; her grandchildren, Chrissy, and Jimmy and Melanie; and her three great-grandchildren, Tyler, Caden, and Jalin.

In addition to her parents, Beryldene was preceded in death by her husband, James R. Wilcox; her son, James T. Wilcox; four sisters; six brothers; and her friend, Jean.

There are no calling hours planned.

She will be laid to rest next to her husband at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at the Mt. Nebo Cemetery, Champion.

Arrangements are under the direction of Kirila Funeral Home, Inc., Struthers, Ohio.

To view the obituary or to send condolences to the family, please visit www.kirilafh.com.

