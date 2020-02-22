Home

More Obituaries for Bettejean Cunningham
Bettejean Cunningham

Bettejean Cunningham Obituary

Bettejean Cunningham, 85, of Tyler, Texas, passed away peacefully at home after a long fight on Feb. 18, 2020.

She was born July 24, 1934, to Floyd and Jean (Firmstone) Daniels.

The loves of her life were her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by daughters, Jodi Swann and Paula Benish; son, Russell Cunningham; grandchildren, Megan Buskey, Kristen (Swann) and Alex Shepherd, Christopher, Katie and Shane Cunningham, and Angela (Benish) and Rusty Caton; great-grandchildren, Jerek ("Little Man") Scoggins,

Lydia ("Sweet Princess") Shepherd, and Mallory Caton.

There will be no services.

