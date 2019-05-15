Home

Samuel C Brooks Funeral Home
111 East Green St
Connellsville, PA 15425
(724) 628-1430
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Pennsville Baptist Church
3298 Richey Rd.
Mt. Pleasant, PA
View Map
Resources
Betty E. Basinger


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Betty E. Basinger Obituary

Betty E. Halfhill Basinger, 88, of Connellsville (Bullskin Township), passed away peacefully Sunday, May 12, 2019, at her home, with her loving husband at her side.

She was born Dec. 27, 1930, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Harry "Red" and Lydia M. Harshman Halfhill.

Betty was a graduate of Connellsville High School with the Class of 1949. Prior to her retirement, she worked as a telephone operator for the former Bell Telephone Company for many years. She was a very active member of the Pennsville Baptist Church, where she and her husband George loved working with the youth of the church.

Betty will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by her loving husband of 68 years, George E. Basinger; her son, Douglas E. Basinger and wife Jodie of Fairhope; her grandchildren, Devon and Lauren Basinger both of Fairhope, Kristen Barbender and her husband Dr. Colin Barbender of Pittsburgh, Kelly McCombs of Greenville, S.C., and Benjamin McCombs of Washington, Pa.; her great-grandchildren, Kendall and Claire; her brother, Harry E. Halfhill and wife Marna of Connellsville; her sisters, Catherine Smith of West Newton, Linda Swink and husband Robert of Connellsville, and Evelyn Troup and husband Michael of Denver, Colo.; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Betty was predeceased by her son, Michael E. Basinger on Sept. 21, 1984.

It was Betty's request that there be no visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial celebration of Betty's life, to be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019, in the Pennsville Baptist Church, 3298 Richey Road, Mt. Pleasant, PA 15666, with the Rev. Robert Bixel officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Pennsville Baptist Church, at the above mentioned address, in memory of Betty E. Basinger.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, 724-628- 1430. To leave a message or send condolences, please visit our website at www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.

