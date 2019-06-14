Betty Jane Galliete, 95, of Connellsville, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019.

She was born Aug. 24, 1923, in Westminister, Md., a daughter of the late Mattie Myers.

Betty was a member of St. Rita RC Church and its Christian Mothers. She was also a member of Sons of Italy Ladies Lodge 1686 and played in their bowling league.

Betty is survived by a son, Nicholas J. Galliete and his wife Barbara E. of Connellsville; two daughters, Antoinette Tesauro and her husband James of Uniontown, and Sheila Galliete and special friend Abby Speelman of Connellsville; five grandchildren, Melissa A. Nicholson and husband Chris, Claudia Guth, Samantha Galliete, Nicole Martin and husband Curt, and Jimmy Tesauro; seven great-grandchildren, Tiler Guth, Andrew Cossell, Sarah Martin, Haley Cossell, Dale Martin, Alyssa Brown, and Jaden Nicholson; and a great-great-granddaughter, Aubrey Guth.

In addition to her mother, Betty was predeceased by her husband, Anthony J. Galliete; two sisters, Kathleen Langenfelder, and Loretta Petracca; and a brother, Melvin Myers.

Betty's family would like to thank the staff at Amedisys Home Health, especially Angel and Kathy, for the care and compassion they provided.

Friends will be received from 1-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628- 9033. A Prayer Service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home, with Fr. Bob Lubic and Pastor Jim Turnbull co-celebrating.

Interment will be private.

Members of the Sons and Daughters of Italy will hold a ritual at 3:30 p.m. Friday in the funeral home.

