Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vito C Martucci Funeral Home
123 S 1St St
Connellsville, PA 15425
(724) 628-9033
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Galliete
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty J. Galliete

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Betty J. Galliete Obituary

Betty Jane Galliete, 95, of Connellsville, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019.

She was born Aug. 24, 1923, in Westminister, Md., a daughter of the late Mattie Myers.

Betty was a member of St. Rita RC Church and its Christian Mothers. She was also a member of Sons of Italy Ladies Lodge 1686 and played in their bowling league.

Betty is survived by a son, Nicholas J. Galliete and his wife Barbara E. of Connellsville; two daughters, Antoinette Tesauro and her husband James of Uniontown, and Sheila Galliete and special friend Abby Speelman of Connellsville; five grandchildren, Melissa A. Nicholson and husband Chris, Claudia Guth, Samantha Galliete, Nicole Martin and husband Curt, and Jimmy Tesauro; seven great-grandchildren, Tiler Guth, Andrew Cossell, Sarah Martin, Haley Cossell, Dale Martin, Alyssa Brown, and Jaden Nicholson; and a great-great-granddaughter, Aubrey Guth.

In addition to her mother, Betty was predeceased by her husband, Anthony J. Galliete; two sisters, Kathleen Langenfelder, and Loretta Petracca; and a brother, Melvin Myers.

Betty's family would like to thank the staff at Amedisys Home Health, especially Angel and Kathy, for the care and compassion they provided.

Friends will be received from 1-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628- 9033. A Prayer Service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home, with Fr. Bob Lubic and Pastor Jim Turnbull co-celebrating.

Interment will be private.

Members of the Sons and Daughters of Italy will hold a ritual at 3:30 p.m. Friday in the funeral home.

To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com.

Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now