|
Betty J. Hall, 82, of Mt. Pleasant (Bullskin Township), died Sunday, March 29, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Mrs. Hall was born Feb. 23, 1938, in Scottdale, the daughter of the late Wilber and Ida Greenawalt Knipple.
Betty was a member of the Calvin United Presbyterian Church of Scottdale. She attended Scottdale High School. Betty was a founding member of the Rural Area Concerned Citizens (RACC) and fought to protect the environment and her home. The farm was a gathering place for friends and family, where no one was ever a stranger and everyone was always welcome. Betty had a large extended family and many friends and neighbors who were like family to her. She made sure the coffee was on and there was always something good to eat when you would visit. If you left hungry, "it was your own fault." Her summers were spent gardening and canning, and the winters were spent sewing blankets. Betty was known to wish on the moon, loved country music, tried all the home remedies, especially Vicks, and prayed for everyone.
She is survived by her loving family: her husband of 63 years, Earl D. Hall Sr.; her daughter, Ruby A. Hall Geyer of Connellsville; her grandchildren, James Hall (Annamarie), Adam Hall (Jesse), Brad Geyer (Tobi), Eric Geyer (Kristyne), Melissa Hall, Brittany Mansberry (Brad), Jerry Hall, Brandi Hall, Danielle Dull (Justin), Joshua Hall (Kelley), and Rachel Hall. She also is survived by her 14 great-grandchildren and one on the way; and one great-great-granddaughter.
In addition to Betty's parents, she was preceded in death by her children, Earl D. Hall Jr., Randy L. Hall, Amy S. Rose and Robin Hall; her grandson, Jessie Hall; her son-in-law, Randy Geyer; her brother, Gerald Knipple; and her sister, Linda Froble.
Honoring Betty's wishes, there will be no hours of public visitation.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Galone-Caruso Funeral Home, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant.
To offer an online condolence, please visit our web site at www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com.