Betty J. Santore Oswald, 86, of Scottdale, passed away peacefully, late Friday evening, October 4, 2019 in Harmon House Care Center, Mt. Pleasant, in the caring presence of her loving family.
Betty was born Dec. 3, 1932, in Wooddale, a daughter of the late Frank J. and Elizabeth M. Basinger Santore.
Betty was a long-time and faithful member of the Partner Parish of St. John the Baptist R.C. Church, Scottdale.
She was a graduate of the former Scottdale High School, Class of 1952. She was employed in the retail Industry for more than 18 years.
She enjoyed bowling in multiple leagues with her late husband, Ted, for a number of years.
Betty also loved to bake and cook for her loving family.
Those left to honor Betty's life are her children David F. Oswald and wife Norma of Scottdale, Gary J. Oswald and wife Jody of Connellsville and Donald R. Oswald of Scottdale; her seven grandchildren David Oswald Jr. and wife Danielle of Greensburg, Adam M. Oswald and fiancé Tamara Farrell of Scottdale, Justin Oswald, Kristopher Oswald and wife Tara, all of Connellsville, Kolby Oswald and wife Jessica of Normalville, Kaleb Oswald and wife Nicky of Connellsville, Anna Oswald and Javon Tyson of Uniontown; 10 great-grandchildren, Rylee, Anthony, Nate, Ella, Davie, George, Madalynn, Kalista, Luke and Eli; and her sister, Carol Tishman and husband Robert of Dunbar.
In addition to her parents, Betty will once again be reunited with her husband of 50 years, Theodore F. "Ted" Oswald, who died on April 18, 2004; her grandson Jared Oswald; her three sisters, Virginia Kuhns, Geraldine Bednar and Kay Thieler; and her brother, Raymond Santore.
Family and friends of Betty are cordially invited to the Frank Kapr Funeral Home, Inc., 417 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale, from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday.
A Funeral Liturgy will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home, with the Very Rev. Daniel C. Mahoney V.F., administrator, facilitating.
Interment will follow in St. John's Parish Cemetery, Scottdale.
Betty's family will be forever grateful to Harmon House Care Center, Excela Health Hospice and Dr. Mark Williams for their exemplary care and compassion.
Ministry of Consolation will meet at 7:45 p.m. Monday in the funeral home.
