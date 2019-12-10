|
|
Betty Jane Stafford, 78, of Uniontown, passed away, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019.
She was born April 14, 1941, in Chalk Hill, a daughter of the late Stephen and Caroline (Fila) Dulick.
Betty graduated from North Union High School in 1959 and married her husband Charles in 1960. They lived in Mansfield, Ohio, and Staten Island, N.Y., for a brief period before returning to the area in the late 1960s. Betty previously worked at McCrory Restaurant in the Uniontown Mall. She enjoyed gardening and planting flowers, sewing and crafts, playing bingo, and spending time outdoors. Betty also loved sharing time with her children and her grandchildren.
She is survived by her loving family of three children, Craig A. Stafford and wife Susan, Iva M. Gleason and husband Kevin, and Shawn C. Stafford and wife Anissa; her grandchildren, Alexander and Shaun Stafford and Lauren and Natalie Stafford; her brothers and sisters, John, Stephen Jr., Albert and Charles Dulick, Rose Marie Coulter, and Mary Louise Paxton; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. Stafford (2002); and a sister, Barbara Clymer (2008).
Family and friends are welcome from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Graft-Jacquillard Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 303 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, with the Rev. Robert H. Bixel officiating.
Interment will be private.
Online condolences are welcome at www.gjfuneral.com.