Betty Jo Steiner Keane, 93, of Perryopolis, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in Scottdale Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born Aug. 14, 1926, in Hazel Hurst, daughter of the late Charles and Anna Brown.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three of her sons, John Patrick Keane, Edward John Steiner, and James Bruce Steiner.

She enjoyed traveling, day trips, and spending time with family.

Betty Jo is survived by her children, Karen Bennett, Daniel Steiner, and Edward Keane; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and two nephews, Kevin and Kenny Zinn, both of Germany.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pleasant Hills, PA 15236.

A gathering will be held in her memory at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at Ed's Pub in Perryopolis.

Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.