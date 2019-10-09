Home

Graft-Jacquillard Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
303 Pittsburgh Street
Scottdale, PA 15683
724-887-7110
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Graft-Jacquillard Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
303 Pittsburgh Street
Scottdale, PA 15683
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Graft-Jacquillard Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
303 Pittsburgh Street
Scottdale, PA 15683
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
Betty L. Bageant


1948 - 2019
Betty L. Bageant Obituary

Betty L. Bageant, 71, of Scottdale, passed away Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.

She was born April 12, 1948, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Cecil and Eloise (Walther) Barnhart.

Betty retired from Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant, where she had been employed as a registered nurse for more than 40 years in the obstetrics department. She was a graduate of Presbyterian Hospital School of Nursing. She was an active member and faithful volunteer of New Hope Alliance Church, Scottdale. Betty enjoyed photography and traveling with her husband, Tom. She was also a member of Fayette North Gideon Auxiliary.

She is survived by her loving husband, Thomas E. Bageant; her son, Tommy Bageant; her nieces, Chris Ward (Joey), Robin Jenkins (Harry), and Patti Lambert; her nephew, Jason Pelous (Sharon); three great-nieces; a great-nephew; two greatgrand nephews; and one great-grand-niece.

In addition to her parents, Cecil and Eloise Barnhart, she was preceded in death by a sister, Ina Pelous.

Family and friends are welcome from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Graft-Jacquillard Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 303 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale. Additional visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Friday, the hour of her funeral service, with Pastor Neil Stevens officiating.

Private interment will take place in Mt. Olive Cemetery, Bullskin Township.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Gideons Intl., P.O. Box 134, Wickhaven, PA 15492, or New Hope Alliance Church, 229 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale, PA 15683.

To share an online message of sympathy, please visit www.gjfuneral.com.

