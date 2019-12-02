|
Betty L. Schurg Gales, 83, of Indian Head, passed away peacefully Saturday Nov. 30, 2019, in the Life's Promise Personal Care Home, Ligonier, while surrounded and comforted by her loving family.
She was born July, 15, 1936, in Melcroft, a daughter of the late Elmer and Ina V. Wolford Schurg. Betty was a graduate of Connellsville High School with the class of 1955. On August 22, 1959 Betty married the love of her life, Max Gales and settled in Indian Head. Max and Betty acquired the Country Pie Shoppes in Donegal and Mt. Pleasant, which they owned and operated for over 35 years along with their sons, Jeff and Jerry. She was a charter member of the Saltlick Township Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and a member of the Indian Head Church of God.
Betty will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by her loving husband of 60 years, Max Gales; her children, Sherry Witt and husband Kerry of Indian Head, Jeff Gales of Mt. Pleasant, and Jerry Gales and wife Bonnie of Indian Head; her grandchildren, Elizabeth Monticue and husband Alex of Ligonier, Addie Witt of Newark, N.J., Zachary Witt and fiancee MacKenzie, Cameron Goodwin, Tiffany Gales and boyfriend Jarred and Jerry Gales, all of Indian Head; her sister, Dolores Knox of Baldwin; and numerous nieces and nephews, who were a special part of her life.
In addition to her parents, Betty was predeceased by her sisters, Laura B. Schurg, Mary White, Anna Mae Peck, Madge Laurella, Frances Richter, Elsie Johnson and Jean Daugherty and her brothers, Norman and Clyde Schurg.
The family would like to give a special thanks, for all of their wonderful care, to Nedrow's Personal Care Home, Life's Promise Personal Care Home and Excela Hospice. The family would like to especially thank Becky, Jim, Tammy, Caren and staff of Life's Promise Personal Care Home, and Darla and Stefanie of Excela Hospice.
Family and friends will be received from 2-9 p.m. Tuesday in the Clyde Brooks Funeral Home Inc., at the corner of route 711 and 146 Municipal Building Rd., Melcroft (724- 455-2310), where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, with Pastor Douglas Nolt officiating. A committal service and interment will follow in the Mt. Nebo Cemetery, Champion.
