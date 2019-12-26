Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clyde Brooks Funeral Home Inc
146 Municipal Building Rd
Melcroft, PA 15462
(724) 455-2310
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Stillwagon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty M. Stillwagon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty M. Stillwagon Obituary

Betty Mae Stillwagon, 92, of Point Marion, formerly of Connellsville, passed away peacefully Monday, Dec. 23, 2019.

She was born Feb. 27, 1927, in Normalville, a daughter of the late William and Mary Zinsky Nichelson.

She was a member of the Millertown Community Church.

Betty will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by her loving daughter, Sandra Shipley of Normalville; her niece, Carol Ohler Ritenour (whom she raised) and husband Terry of Normalville; her grandchildren, Amanda Shipley and William Light; her great-grandchildren, Dakota, David, and Hannah Shipley; and her great-great-grandchildren, Kolby and Alaya. Betty was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

In addition to her parents, Betty was predeceased by her husband, Raymond H. Stillwagon; a daughter, Alice Colgan; a sister, Helen Ohler; a nephew, Dewey Stillwagon; and an infant brother.

Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Friday in the Clyde Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., at the corner of Route 711 and 146 Municipal building Road, Melcroft, 724-455-2310, where a funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday with Pastor Gordon Nelson officiating.

A committal service and interment will follow in the Mt. Tabor Cemetery.

To leave a message or send condolences, visit our website at www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -