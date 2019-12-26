|
|
Betty Mae Stillwagon, 92, of Point Marion, formerly of Connellsville, passed away peacefully Monday, Dec. 23, 2019.
She was born Feb. 27, 1927, in Normalville, a daughter of the late William and Mary Zinsky Nichelson.
She was a member of the Millertown Community Church.
Betty will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by her loving daughter, Sandra Shipley of Normalville; her niece, Carol Ohler Ritenour (whom she raised) and husband Terry of Normalville; her grandchildren, Amanda Shipley and William Light; her great-grandchildren, Dakota, David, and Hannah Shipley; and her great-great-grandchildren, Kolby and Alaya. Betty was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
In addition to her parents, Betty was predeceased by her husband, Raymond H. Stillwagon; a daughter, Alice Colgan; a sister, Helen Ohler; a nephew, Dewey Stillwagon; and an infant brother.
Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Friday in the Clyde Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., at the corner of Route 711 and 146 Municipal building Road, Melcroft, 724-455-2310, where a funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday with Pastor Gordon Nelson officiating.
A committal service and interment will follow in the Mt. Tabor Cemetery.
