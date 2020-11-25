1/
Betty Yauger, 72, of South Connellsville, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. She was born March 13, 1948, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Ralph and Leona (Younkin) Hillen. Betty is survived by her children, Ronald C. Yauger Sr. and wife Kathy, Eric Yauger, Annette Kropp and husband Mike, David Yauger, Shane Yauger and wife Lisa, and April Richter and husband Kenny; grandchildren, Timmy, Christopher, Hunter, Ashley, Megan, Nolan, Ronald Jr., Tiffany, Gina, Stacey, Carol, Bobby Jr., Kenny Jr., McKenna, Erica and Lizzy; three great-grandchildren, Aleighia, Kenny III "Littleman," and Kinsley; six siblings, Barb, Rachel, Harry, Dorothy "Dot," Clarence "Jake" and Ralph. Betty's family would like to thank her son-in-law Kenny, Cindy Soisson and Norma Williams for the care and compassion they provided Betty. In addition to her parents, Betty was predeceased by her husband Ronald Yauger Sr.; a son, Raymond Yauger; and a sister, Leona. Friends will be received in the VITO C. MARTUCCI FUNERAL HOME, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033 on Wednesday from noon to 7 p.m. and Friday from 9:30 to 10 a.m., the hour of service with Pastor Matt Goldsberry officiating. Interment will follow in Greenlick Cemetery. There will be no visitation on Thanksgiving Day. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing are required. To sign the online guest registry visit our website at www.martucci funeralhome.com



Published in Daily Courier on Nov. 25, 2020.
