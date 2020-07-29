1/
Beulah G. Freed
1932 - 2020
Beulah G. Freed, 87, of Connellsville, died Sunday, July 26, 2020, in Excela Health Frick Hospital.

She was born Dec. 15, 1932, in Brownsville, a daughter of the late Walter G. and Josephine Purseglove Gillis.

Mrs. Freed was baptized into and a lifelong member of the Jehovah's Witnesses.

She is survived by her son, Phillip E. Freed of Connellsville; her nephews, Kevin and Walter Gillis, John Richmond, and Barry and Bruce Phillips.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her daughter-in-law, Mary Jane Vanorsdale Freed; her sisters, Maude Phillips, Alice Richmond and Ann Alexander; her brothers, Kenny Gillis and Walter "Junie" Gillis; and a niece, Stephanie Johns.

As per the wishes of Beulah, there will be no public viewing or services. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, via Zoom. All arrangements are under the direction of the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville.

To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Daily Courier on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Memorial service
01:00 PM
via Zoom
Funeral services provided by
Brooks Funeral Home Inc
111 East Green St
Connellsville, PA 15425
7246281430
