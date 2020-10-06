Beverley Joyce Coffman, 80, of White, passed away peacefully Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Life's Promise Personal Care Home in Ligonier.

She was born July 16, 1940, in Ligonier, a daughter of the late Ross E. and Lulavica Painter Auman.

Beverley was a graduate of Ligonier High School with the Class of 1958. She was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church in Stahlstown. Beverley was an antique dealer and enjoyed buying and selling antiques. She also like to square dance and spend her winter months in Florida.

She will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by her loving husband of 61 years, Beryl C. Coffman; her children, Elaine White and husband Jeff of Melcroft, Mandy Coffman of Mt. Pleasant, and Timothy Beryl Coffman of White; her grandchildren, Elizabeth Holtz and husband Jason of Bridgeport, W.Va., Adam White and wife Christina of Acme, and Skylar Coffman of White; and her great-grandchildren, Jackson, Gideon, Bryson, and Hunter.

Beverley was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

The family would like to thank the Life's Promise Personal Care Home of Ligonier, especially Jim and Becky and their staff, and also the Excela Hospice, especially Darla and Stephanie, for all of their wonderful care.

It was Beverley's request that there be no public viewing or services.

Interment will be in Eutsey Cemetery, White.

A private memorial celebration of her life will be held for the family at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Mark C. Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 146 Municipal Building Road, Melcroft, 724-455-2310.

To leave a message or send condolences, please visit our website at www.brooksfh melcroft.com.