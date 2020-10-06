1/
Beverley J. Coffman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beverley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Beverley Joyce Coffman, 80, of White, passed away peacefully Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Life's Promise Personal Care Home in Ligonier.

She was born July 16, 1940, in Ligonier, a daughter of the late Ross E. and Lulavica Painter Auman.

Beverley was a graduate of Ligonier High School with the Class of 1958. She was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church in Stahlstown. Beverley was an antique dealer and enjoyed buying and selling antiques. She also like to square dance and spend her winter months in Florida.

She will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by her loving husband of 61 years, Beryl C. Coffman; her children, Elaine White and husband Jeff of Melcroft, Mandy Coffman of Mt. Pleasant, and Timothy Beryl Coffman of White; her grandchildren, Elizabeth Holtz and husband Jason of Bridgeport, W.Va., Adam White and wife Christina of Acme, and Skylar Coffman of White; and her great-grandchildren, Jackson, Gideon, Bryson, and Hunter.

Beverley was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

The family would like to thank the Life's Promise Personal Care Home of Ligonier, especially Jim and Becky and their staff, and also the Excela Hospice, especially Darla and Stephanie, for all of their wonderful care.

It was Beverley's request that there be no public viewing or services.

Interment will be in Eutsey Cemetery, White.

A private memorial celebration of her life will be held for the family at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Mark C. Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 146 Municipal Building Road, Melcroft, 724-455-2310.

To leave a message or send condolences, please visit our website at www.brooksfh melcroft.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Courier on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Clyde Brooks Funeral Home Inc
146 Municipal Building Rd
Melcroft, PA 15462
(724) 455-2310
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Clyde Brooks Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved