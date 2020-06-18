Beverly Ann (Regish) Hartz, 81, of Richeyville, formerly of Connellsville, passed away peacefully June 16, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

Beverly was born Feb. 22, 1939, in Brownsville, a daughter of the late Steve and Ruth Regish.

Beverly enjoyed bingo, reading books, and spending time with family. She was a devoted wife, mother, and caregiver.

Beverly will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her sons, Robert Wayne Shuey and wife Phyllis, John David Hartz and wife Liss, Scott Andrew Hartz and wife Angie, and Shaun Michael Hartz; daughters; Debra Ann Crile and husband Roy, and Sheryl Lynn Deares and husband Mark; and her numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Beverly was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, John Robert Hartz; a brother, Ronald

Regish; and granddaughter, Tara Crile.

Family and friends will be received from 1-3 p.m. Friday, the hour of service, in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033, with Pastor Robert Shuey officiating.

Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.

