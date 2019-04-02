Beverly Anne Lewis, 72, of Imperial, formerly of Connellsville, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019, in Heritage Valley Sewickley Hospital.

She was born March 13, 1947, in Vanderbilt, a daughter of the late Isaac and Evelyn (Mills) Lockette.

Beverly retired from the Internal Revenue Service as a manager. Following her retirement, Beverly enjoyed fishing with her grandchildren and visiting local casinos.

Beverly is survived by her husband, Wayne Lewis; a daughter, Annette (Stevenson) McCrae and husband Eric of Panama City, Fla.; two sons, James "JT" Stevenson Sr., and Edwin Stevenson and wife Marissa, all of Connellsville; seven grandchildren, Terrence McCrae and fiancée Megan Bungard, Jordan Mc- Crae, Dylan McCrae, James Stevenson Jr., Alyssa Stevenson, Alexa Stevenson, and Amyah Stevenson; and one great-granddaughter, Larkyn McCrae.

Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday and 10-11 a.m. Friday, the hour of service, in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033.

Interment will follow in Dickerson Run Cemetery.

