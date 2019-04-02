Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vito C Martucci Funeral Home
123 S 1St St
Connellsville, PA 15425
(724) 628-9033
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly A. Lewis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Beverly A. Lewis Obituary

Beverly Anne Lewis, 72, of Imperial, formerly of Connellsville, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019, in Heritage Valley Sewickley Hospital.

She was born March 13, 1947, in Vanderbilt, a daughter of the late Isaac and Evelyn (Mills) Lockette.

Beverly retired from the Internal Revenue Service as a manager. Following her retirement, Beverly enjoyed fishing with her grandchildren and visiting local casinos.

Beverly is survived by her husband, Wayne Lewis; a daughter, Annette (Stevenson) McCrae and husband Eric of Panama City, Fla.; two sons, James "JT" Stevenson Sr., and Edwin Stevenson and wife Marissa, all of Connellsville; seven grandchildren, Terrence McCrae and fiancée Megan Bungard, Jordan Mc- Crae, Dylan McCrae, James Stevenson Jr., Alyssa Stevenson, Alexa Stevenson, and Amyah Stevenson; and one great-granddaughter, Larkyn McCrae.

Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday and 10-11 a.m. Friday, the hour of service, in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033.

Interment will follow in Dickerson Run Cemetery.

To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com.

Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now