Beverly Anne Crowe Lindsay, 73, of Vanderbilt, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in the AHN Jefferson Hospital in Jefferson Hills.

She was born Feb. 28, 1947, in Scottdale, a daughter of the late Franklin and Thelma Hurst Crowe.

Beverly was a graduate of Southmoreland High School with the Class of 1965. Prior to her retirement, she worked as a registered nurse for Westmoreland Manor in Greensburg. She was a very active member of the Jacob's Creek United Methodist Church. Beverly enjoyed baking and camping, and most of all, loved spoiling her wonderful grandchildren.

Beverly will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by her loving family: her husband of 53 years, Donald W. Lindsay; her children, Donald Lindsay and wife Cheryl of Virginia Beach, Va., Chad Lindsay of Michigan, and Jeff Lindsay and wife Julie of Lincolnton, N.C.; her grandchildren, Tiffany Crump and husband Jonathan, Wray Lindsay, Christopher Lindsay and wife Stephanie, Ryan Lindsay, Kevin Lindsay, Stephanie Maschal, James Maschal, Chris Nailor, and Samantha Nailor; seven great-grandchildren; her brothers, Alfred Crowe and wife Velma of Acme, Frank Crowe and wife Debbie of Utah, Bob Crowe and wife Barb of Pennsville, and Ken Crowe and wife Gwen of New Jersey; her sisters, Joyce Ohler and husband Jim of Scottdale and Debbie Cook and husband Doug of Scottdale; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Beverly was predeceased by her sister, Virginia Crowe.

Family and friends will be received from 4-8 p.m. Friday in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, 724-628-1430, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, with the Rev. Thomas C. Shirer officiating.

A committal service and interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville.

To leave a message or send condolences, please visit our website at www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.