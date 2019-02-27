Home

Paul G Fink Funeral Home Inc
418 N Pittsburgh St
Connellsville, PA 15425
(724) 628-1872
Beverly A. Weaver

Beverly Ann Weaver, 75, of Connellsville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at her home.

She was born July 18, 1943, in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of the late Vern and Louise Wilkins.

Beverly graduated from Hurst High School in the Class of 1961.

Throughout her life, Beverly was a loving homemaker to her family.

She enjoyed playing cards and going to bingo.

Beverly is survived by her children, Audrey Basinger and husband Tom, Beverly Lazor and husband Dale, Andrew Pletcher, Wanda Pletcher, Tammy Pletcher, and James Weaver Jr.; grandchildren, Tonya Reinhold, Tom Basinger, Samantha Brooks, Allison Bender, Collyn Pletcher, Sydney Pletcher, Scott Upton Jr., Sarah Bender, and Megan Bender; great-grandchildren, Madison, Spencer, and Scotty Jr.; and her sister, Shirley Wilkins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, William Wilkins; and her sister, Donna Hershberger.

Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday and 10-11 a.m. Friday, the hour of service, in the Paul G. Fink Funeral Home, Inc., 418 N. Pittsburgh St., Connellsville, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating.

Interment will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.

If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website at www.paulgfinkfuneralhome.com.

