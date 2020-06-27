Beverly J. White, 77, of White, passed away, Thursday, June 25, 2020, at home, with her loving family by her side.

Beverly was born Jan. 29, 1943, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Samuel and Beetie Morrison Rowe.

Beverly was a graduate of Hempfield High School and a member of St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, Hunker. She treasured the gifts she received and loved to attend yard sales, but most of all, she loved being a homemaker to her family.

She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Richard White; a daughter, Sherri Knopsnider (Delbert); grandchildren, Dru Knopsnider (Kelly Harman and her children, Carter, Olivia and Able), Cristi Work (Ryan), Brandon Knopsnider (Haley Tissue), and Lori and Richard Patterson; and great-grandchildren, Hadley and Macy Work.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Lisa White; brothers and sisters-in-law, Richard and Rita Rowe, and James and Evelyn Rowe; and a sister, Betty Claycomb and husband Harold.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 6-8 p.m. Saturday and 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday at Saloom-Rega Funeral Service, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, with the Rev. Stephen Show officiating.

Interment will follow in the Keslar Cemetery.

Please visit Beverly's online memorial at www.saloom-rega.com to sign the condolence guestbook.

Richard Rega, funeral director.

Masks and social distancing are required. A maximum of 30 people are allowed in the funeral home at one time and on the day of the service.