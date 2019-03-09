Home

Beverly Smiley Obituary

Beverly A. Smiley, 81, of Leisenring, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Excela Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant.

She was born Nov. 27, 1937, in Juniata, a daughter of the late Harry and Ruth (Williams) Rhodes.

Beverly was a member of Leisenring Presbyterian Church. Beverly worked for and retired from Fayette County Children and Youth Services, Uniontown. Following her retirement, Beverly went to work for Tom & Jerry's Home Medical Services, Connellsville.

Beverly is survived by two sons, John Smiley Jr. and wife Carletta, and David Smiley and wife Sheila, all of Leisenring; six grandchildren, Matthew, Melinda, Ashley, Samantha, Amy, and Kim; seven great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Donna Plankey and Marilyn Leighty.

In addition to her parents, Beverly was predeceased by her husband, John "Jack" Smiley Sr.

Private services were held in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628- 9033.

