Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home
28 Connellsville St
Dunbar, PA 15431
(724) 277-8514
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home
28 Connellsville St
Dunbar, PA 15431
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
6:00 PM
Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home
28 Connellsville St
Dunbar, PA 15431
Billy Joe Dull Obituary

Billy Joe Dull, 56, of Leisenring, died Monday, Dec. 8, 2019, at home.

He was born June 28, 1963, in Connellsville, son of William Dull and Dolores Miller Dull.

He was a truck driver for Route 51 Trucking.

Surviving are his wife of 34 years, Tina Farris Dull; children, Brandon (Jeanine) Dull and Travis (Megan Grimplin) Dull; brothers and sisters, David Dull, Janie Patchan, Linda Martin, and Gregg Dull; special nephews, Justin, Jeremy, and Jarrod Dull; and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents; brothers, Lonnie and Kerry; and sister, Sherry.

Friends will be received from 4-6 p.m. Friday in the Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home, 28 Connellsville St., Dunbar.

A memorial service will follow at 6 p.m., with Pastor Lee Maley officiating.

