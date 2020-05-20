Bobbie L. Shallenberger, 75, of Connellsville died Monday, May 18, 2020, in Highlands Hospital.He was born Feb. 4, 1945, in Owensdale, a son of the late Christ and Pauline Fullem Shallenberger.Bobbie was a self-employed mechanic and also had worked for Maxim Crane. He was a member of the Connellsville Slovak Club.He is survived by his companion, Doris Hann; two children, Sandra Smiley and her companion Adam Butler of Connellsville, and Robert L. Shallenberger of Connellsville; grandchildren, Kaitan Smiley and his wife Emily, Tyler Smiley, and Brianna Welch and her husband Matthew; a great-grandchild, Zane Smiley; his siblings, John Shallenberger of Scottdale, Fern Murray of Scottdale, Samuel Shallenberger and his wife Joann of Connellsville, Blanche Mardis of Connellsville, Dorothy Taylor and her husband Denny of Connellsville, Alberta Aberegg of Maine, Betty Fisher of South Connellsville, Ted Shallenberger and his wife Brenda of Connellsville, and Paula Porterfield and her husband Ed of South Connellsville; a sisterin law, Patricia Shallenberger of Scottdale; and a brother-inlaw, Ron Clem of Virginia.In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by brothers, Chuck, Benny and Christ Shallenberger; sister, Mary Clem; and sisters-in-law, Joann Shallenberger and Dorothy Shallenberger.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private viewing and services will be held for the family, with interment in the Scottdale Cemetery.All arrangements are under the direction of the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville.To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Courier on May 20, 2020.