Bonita F. "Bonnie" (Nicholson) Hixson, 73, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday June 27, 2019 at Excela Health Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant.

She was born June 12, 1946 in Connellsville, the daughter of the late Edward and Ida (Johnson) Nicholson.

Bonnie loved birds, cats, dogs, scratch-offs, the color blue, Alan Jackson, Joel Olsteen, Chinese auctions, visiting the ocean, collecting angels, and most of all God.

Bonnie is saved and enjoys praying in her relationship with Jesus.

She enjoyed walking for most of her life. She would talk to everyone and made friends wherever she went.

Bonnie's favorite spots to visit were the old Waltz store, Burn's Drug, McCrory's, Nickman's, Vona's, Wendy's and her absolute favorite McDonalds.

She was the youngest of 21 children in her family.

She loves her family and will be sadly missed by her siblings, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Bonnie is a triplet and leaves behind her other half's, sisters Betty Heisterman and Beatrice Roadman, and husband Bob. In addition, Bonnie is survived by a sister Freeda Nicholson; brothers Bob and Charles Nicholson and Hazel; her children and their families, Bonita Wettgen and husband Perry, Rhonda, Jason, Felicity, Brendan, Tiffany, Doug, Gaven, Gabby,

Kaden, Kandee, JJ Jazz, Kobee, and Liam, Perry Wettgen Jr., Lynn Landman and husband Tom, Missy, Ross, Kylee, Letty, and Ross Jr., Megan, Cody, Mariana, Malaya, Maranda, Josh and Aubree, Patty Jones, Ryan, Ryan Jr., Taunni, Erik, Ryalynn, Dustin, Xander, and Athena, Sam, Ethan, Cheyanne, Brandon, Elena and new baby on the way, Harry Hixson Jr. and wife Stephanie, Jennifer, Domenic, Harmony, Alyssa, Dustin and Zoey, Michael Hixson and wife Dee, Hailey, Adrianna, Michaela, Sam, and Ellarose. Selena Bruck and husband R.B., Samantha, Andrew, Syrus, Aysa, and soon to be Symara, Austin, Alex, and Brooke. In addition to her parents, Bonnie was predeceased by a great-grandson Grayson Shadwell; siblings, Bill, John, Harold, Bud, Donald, Melvin, Willard, Tom, Baby Ida, Bess, Ruby, Alice, Verna, Dorothy and Leona.

Friends will be received in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. 1st St. West Side, Connellsville (724-628-9033) from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday and from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesday, the hour of service, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Olive Cemetery.