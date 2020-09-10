1/
Bonnie E. Jacobs
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bonnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Bonnie E. "Mouse" Jacobs, 71, of Bullskin Township, passed away Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at home.

He was born April 8, 1949, in Connellsville, a son of the late William and Beulah Jacobs.

Mouse served his country in the U.S. Army Reserves. He looked forward to watching the Little League World Series every year, going to fall festivals with his children, and classic car cruises.

Mouse is survived by a son, Corey R. Jacobs and wife Marley of Greensburg; a daughter, Megan E. Rechenberg and husband Seth of Pittsburgh; a grandson, Graham Rechenberg; and two brothers, Robert "BJ" Jacobs and wife Joyce of Connellsville, and Dorman "Red" Jacobs and wife Kathryn.

In addition to his parents, Mouse was predeceased by several brothers and sisters.

Friends will be received from 10-11 a.m. Saturday in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033, followed by a private memorial service for immediate family and close friends, with Pastor Rob Allison officiating.

To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Courier on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vito C Martucci Funeral Home
123 S 1St St
Connellsville, PA 15425
(724) 628-9033
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vito C Martucci Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved