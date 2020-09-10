Bonnie E. "Mouse" Jacobs, 71, of Bullskin Township, passed away Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at home.

He was born April 8, 1949, in Connellsville, a son of the late William and Beulah Jacobs.

Mouse served his country in the U.S. Army Reserves. He looked forward to watching the Little League World Series every year, going to fall festivals with his children, and classic car cruises.

Mouse is survived by a son, Corey R. Jacobs and wife Marley of Greensburg; a daughter, Megan E. Rechenberg and husband Seth of Pittsburgh; a grandson, Graham Rechenberg; and two brothers, Robert "BJ" Jacobs and wife Joyce of Connellsville, and Dorman "Red" Jacobs and wife Kathryn.

In addition to his parents, Mouse was predeceased by several brothers and sisters.

Friends will be received from 10-11 a.m. Saturday in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033, followed by a private memorial service for immediate family and close friends, with Pastor Rob Allison officiating.

