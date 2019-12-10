Home

Vito C Martucci Funeral Home
123 S 1St St
Connellsville, PA 15425
(724) 628-9033
Bonnie Jordon Obituary

Bonnie Jordon, 54, of Connellsville, passed away Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.

She was born May 6, 1965, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late James and Marie (Aretta) Jordan.

Bonnie was employed by The Salvation Army, Uniontown.

Bonnie is survived by a nephew, Jeff Jordon of Connellsville; and two nieces, Coral Mossburg of Uniontown and Holly Green of Connellsville.

Friends will be received from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. Wednesday in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033.

Interment will be private.

To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com.

