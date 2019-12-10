|
Bonnie Jordon, 54, of Connellsville, passed away Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.
She was born May 6, 1965, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late James and Marie (Aretta) Jordan.
Bonnie was employed by The Salvation Army, Uniontown.
Bonnie is survived by a nephew, Jeff Jordon of Connellsville; and two nieces, Coral Mossburg of Uniontown and Holly Green of Connellsville.
Friends will be received from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. Wednesday in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033.
Interment will be private.
