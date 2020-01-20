Home

Richard Kucera Funeral Home
127 E Fairview Ave
Connellsville, PA 15425
(724) 628-7250
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Richard Kucera Funeral Home
127 E Fairview Ave
Connellsville, PA 15425
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Richard Kucera Funeral Home
127 E Fairview Ave
Connellsville, PA 15425
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Richard Kucera Funeral Home
127 E Fairview Ave
Connellsville, PA 15425
Bonnie L. Sanner


1954 - 2020
Bonnie L. Sanner Obituary

Bonnie L. Sanner, 66, passed away on Jan. 17, 2020, in Excela Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg.

Bonnie was born Jan. 17, 1954, in Connellsville. She was the daughter of the late Benjamin Franklin Sanner and the late Dollie Ritenour Sanner.

She was a veteran of the Vietnam War, having served in the United States Army. She was a self-employed hair stylist.

Bonnie is survived by two sisters, Omar L. Rexroda of Virginia, Christina Sanner of Connellsville, and brother, Eugene Sanner of Uniontown.

Family and friends are invited for visitation from 2-5 and 6- 8 p.m. on Monday at the Richard Kucera Funeral Home, 127 E. Fairview Ave., Connellsville. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday with Rev. Keith Solomon officiating. Burial will take place at Mt. Tabor Cemetery in Normalville. Full military rites will be accorded at the funeral home by the American Legion #301, Trotter Legion, and the VFW Post 21.

