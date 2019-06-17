Home

Paul G Fink Funeral Home Inc
418 N Pittsburgh St
Connellsville, PA 15425
(724) 628-1872
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Paul G Fink Funeral Home Inc
418 N Pittsburgh St
Connellsville, PA 15425
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Paul G Fink Funeral Home Inc
418 N Pittsburgh St
Connellsville, PA 15425
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Paul G Fink Funeral Home Inc
418 N Pittsburgh St
Connellsville, PA 15425
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Paul G Fink Funeral Home Inc
418 N Pittsburgh St
Connellsville, PA 15425
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Paul G Fink Funeral Home Inc
418 N Pittsburgh St
Connellsville, PA 15425
Interment
Following Services
Barren Run Cemetery
Smithton, PA
Bonnie Sue (Barron) Knopsnider, 71, of Connellsville, passed away peacefully on Saturday June 15, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.

She was born March 23, 1948 in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of the late Clayton and Nevada "Fern" Barron.

Bonnie was a member of the Gospel Life Tabernacle Church, Mt. Pleasant.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom were her pride and joy.

Bonnie is survived by her children, Donald Cropp, Kevin Cropp and wife Mary Ellen, Domer Cropp and companion Teena, Tonya Nudo and companion Mike, Judy Cramer and husband Dan and Wendell Knopsnider and companion April; 22 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; sisters, Regina Ringer, Ada Cook, and Rae Black; numerous nieces and nephews; and her companion, Jack Meyers.

In addition to her parents, Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband Domer E. Knopsnider, Jr. in 2012; sons, Regis Cropp and Ronald Cropp; and siblings, Rita Brown and Wendell Barron.

Family and friends will be received in the Paul G. Fink Funeral Home, Inc., 418 N. Pittsburgh St., Connellsville, from 5-8 p.m. Monday and 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 a.m. until the hour of service at 11 a.m. Wednesday with Pastor Cheryl Barron officiating.

Interment will follow at Barren Run Cemetery, Smithton.

If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit the website at www.paulgfinkfuneralhome.com.

