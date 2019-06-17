Bonnie Sue (Barron) Knopsnider, 71, of Connellsville, passed away peacefully on Saturday June 15, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.

She was born March 23, 1948 in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of the late Clayton and Nevada "Fern" Barron.

Bonnie was a member of the Gospel Life Tabernacle Church, Mt. Pleasant.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom were her pride and joy.

Bonnie is survived by her children, Donald Cropp, Kevin Cropp and wife Mary Ellen, Domer Cropp and companion Teena, Tonya Nudo and companion Mike, Judy Cramer and husband Dan and Wendell Knopsnider and companion April; 22 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; sisters, Regina Ringer, Ada Cook, and Rae Black; numerous nieces and nephews; and her companion, Jack Meyers.

In addition to her parents, Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband Domer E. Knopsnider, Jr. in 2012; sons, Regis Cropp and Ronald Cropp; and siblings, Rita Brown and Wendell Barron.

Family and friends will be received in the Paul G. Fink Funeral Home, Inc., 418 N. Pittsburgh St., Connellsville, from 5-8 p.m. Monday and 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 a.m. until the hour of service at 11 a.m. Wednesday with Pastor Cheryl Barron officiating.

Interment will follow at Barren Run Cemetery, Smithton.

If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit the website at www.paulgfinkfuneralhome.com.