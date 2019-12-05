Home

Graft-Jacquillard Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
303 Pittsburgh Street
Scottdale, PA 15683
724-887-7110
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
New Stanton Church
612 S. Center Ave
New Stanton, PA
Brady Jakob Hunker, 18, born May 6, 2001, of Mt. Pleasant Township and Grove City, was received into the loving arms of Jesus on Nov. 25, 2019, after a 3-year battle with Ewing Sarcoma, a childhood bone cancer.

Honoring Brady's request, there will be a memorial service to celebrate and honor his life and share the memories he created for all of us at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the New Stanton Church, 612 South Center Ave, New Stanton, officiated by Pastor Steve Bane.

Arrangements for Brady are in the care of Graft-Jacquillard Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 303 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale.

Online condolences are welcome at www.gjfuneral.com.

