Brady Jakob Hunker, 18, born May 6, 2001, of Mt. Pleasant Township and Grove City, was received into the loving arms of Jesus on Nov. 25, 2019, after a 3-year battle with Ewing Sarcoma, a childhood bone cancer.
Honoring Brady's request, there will be a memorial service to celebrate and honor his life and share the memories he created for all of us at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the New Stanton Church, 612 South Center Ave, New Stanton, officiated by Pastor Steve Bane.
Arrangements for Brady are in the care of Graft-Jacquillard Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 303 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale.
