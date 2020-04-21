|
Brenda Jo (Albright) Shellenbarger, 38, of White, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020.
She was born Aug. 15, 1981, in Mt. Pleasant, a daughter of Lenora Albright and the late Clark Albright Jr.
Brenda is also survived by her companion, Jerry Meyers; a daughter, Rebecka Shellenbarger; two sisters, Geraldine Gardner and Lenora Wright; five brothers, Clark Albright III, John Albright and wife Rena, Steven Albright, Ronald
Albright and wife Candy, and Paul Albright and wife Amanda; and several nieces and nephews.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no public viewing or visitation.
Private services were held in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S.First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628- 9033.
