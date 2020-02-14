|
Brenda Lee Falla, 57, of Village Drive, East Huntingdon Township, died Tuesday morning, Feb. 11, 2020, at her home, in the presence of her loving family after a brief bout with cancer.
Brenda was born Dec. 15, 1962, in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of Maralee Echard Dugger of Mt. Pleasant, and the late Pastor Kenneth Dugger.
She was a graduate of Southmoreland High School, Class of 1980. Most recently, Brenda was employed as a retail manager for Dollar Tree of Delmont with three years of service. She was previously employed as a manager by GetGo in Rostraver, with 10 years of service, as well as a manager at Sheetz in Greensburg, with 15 years of service.
Brenda enjoyed watching Penn State games, loved sports of all kinds, enjoyed assembling puzzles, and loved spending time with her children and especially her granddaughter, Amelia.
Brenda is gone from our lives but will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.
In addition to her mother, Maralee Echard Dugger of Mt. Pleasant, she is survived by her children, Nicole L. Hallowell and her daughter Amelia of Royal Palm Beach, Fla., Benjamin S. Falla of Panama City Beach, Fla. and Danielle N. Falla and her wife Michelle of Mt. Pleasant; her sister, Kerry Sanner and husband Craig of West Newton; her brother, Brad Dugger and wife Lora of Ohio; a number of nieces and nephews; and one great-nephew.
Family and friends of Brenda's are cordially invited from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, the hour of a funeral service, to the Frank Kapr Funeral Home, Inc., 417 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale, with Pastor Lee Kline of Center Bethel Church of God, Alverton, officiating.
Private interment will follow.
