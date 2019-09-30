|
|
Brett W. Neiderhiser, 59, of Leisenring, died Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at his home.
He was born February 8, 1960, in Mount Pleasant, the son of James B. Neiderhiser and his wife, Barb, of Acme, and the late Sandra Shaffer Neiderhiser.
He was a member of the Dunbar Eagles, and Brett loved to ride on his lawn mower.
In addition to his father and stepmother, he is survived by a sister, Tammy Friend of Leisenring; a brother, Brian Neiderhiser and his wife, Joanna, of Trotter; three nieces and three nephews.
In addition to his mother, he was predeceased by two sisters, Trudy and Terri Neiderhiser.
There will be no public viewing or services. All arrangements are under the direction of the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, Pa.
To offer a condolence or remembrance please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.