Brian K. Cable, 48, of Scottdale, passed away at 5:50 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh.

Brian was born June 27, 1972, in Connellsville, a son of George and Carol (Baker) Cable, of Dawson.

Brian married Dyan C. (Kreller) Cable on April 17, 2004.

Brian was a devoted husband, son, father, brother, and uncle to his family. He graduated from Connellsville Area High School, Class of 1991, and received his B.S. degree in accounting from California State University. Brian was employed as a supervisor of Warehouse and Shipping for Phillips in New Stanton for more than 20 years. He was an active member of the Tyrone Presbyterian Church in Lower Tyrone Township years ago. Brian enjoyed his family, cooking for the holidays, gardening, flowers, video gaming, hunting, and fishing.

Brian will be sadly missed by his loving family: his wife of 16 years, Dyan C. (Kreller) Cable; his daughter, whom he loved and cherished, Christine B. Cable; his parents, George and Carol (Baker) Cable; his brother, George "Steve" Cable and wife Rita of Dawson; his nephews and niece, whom he loved dearly, George and Nicole Cable and Dillon Kreller; and his pet dogs and cats, Pepper, Bear, Pepsi, and Sarafina.

Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the Ralph E. Galley Funeral Home, 501 Railroad St., Dawson, 724-529-2611, www.fergusonfunerals.com. Family and friends will be received from 2-8 p.m. Thursday and 10-11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home chapel, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, with Pastor Anthony Marciano officiating.

Graveside committal service and interment will follow in Cochran Cemetery.

Love lasts forever!