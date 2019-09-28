|
Brian Luteran, 54, of Connellsville Township, passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at home.
He was born Jan. 10, 1965, in Cleveland, Ohio, a son of Thomas Luteran of Connellsville and the late Patricia (Locke) Luteran.
Brian was a beverage deliveryman for Dunbar Distributors. He was an avid sports fan but always rooted for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Penguins, and Pirates.
In addition to his father, Brian is survived by his fiancée of 18 years, Amy Furtney; a daughter, Amanda Luteran of Perryopolis; two grandchildren, Evelyn Grace and Maverick; and a sister, Lori Cunningham of Leetsdale.
There will be no public viewing or visitation. Services are being held under the direction of the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033.
